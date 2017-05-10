On LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Trevor Bauer: DMan chats with Nick Wilson
It is not LeBron James' fault that he routinely makes opposing Eastern Conference teams look worse in the playoffs than they actually are. To posit that LeBron's teams must be beating up on tomato cans is to diminish his extraordinary accomplishments in the postseason, which now include nine Eastern Conference finals appearances in 14 seasons.
