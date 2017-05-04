NBA point guards, beware: The injuries are piling up
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker holds his left leg after getting injured in the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at the AT&T Center against the Houston Rockets in San Antonio. The Spurs announced on Thursday, May 4, 2017, that Parker has a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his left leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC