NBA point guards, beware: The injuries are piling up

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker holds his left leg after getting injured in the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at the AT&T Center against the Houston Rockets in San Antonio. The Spurs announced on Thursday, May 4, 2017, that Parker has a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his left leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.