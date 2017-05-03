Live Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, Game 2 Read Story Matthew Florjancic
The Cleveland Cavaliers have never lost a postseason series after taking a 2-0 lead, and taking a two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight is exactly what they have a chance to do. But before the Cavaliers can talk about taking a 2-0 lead over the Raptors, who pushed Cleveland to six games in the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago, they must focus on the tasks at hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC