Live Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers vs....

Live Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, Game 2 Read Story Matthew Florjancic

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers have never lost a postseason series after taking a 2-0 lead, and taking a two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight is exactly what they have a chance to do. But before the Cavaliers can talk about taking a 2-0 lead over the Raptors, who pushed Cleveland to six games in the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago, they must focus on the tasks at hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC