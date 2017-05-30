LeBron vs. MJ who is the Real G.O.A.T.?

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan argument about who is the Greatest of All Time has been going on for a long time and it still seems that MJ is winning this argument. This season has been really big for LeBron due it being his best and most efficient season of his career at the age of 32. LeBron's stats for this season have been 26.4 point per game , 8.7 assist per game , 8.6 rebounds per game , and a player efficiency rating of 27.11.

