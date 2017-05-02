LeBron James offers to pay Dahntay Jones' fine Jones was ejected after getting hit with two technical fouls in Monday night's game. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qum5Jz For the second time in as many years, LeBron James is going to pay for an in-game mistake made by teammate Dahntay Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.