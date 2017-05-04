LeBron James addresses Adam Jones racist incident in Boston

LeBron James has shut off his social media feed during the Cavaliers' hopeful run to repeat as NBA champions, but he hasn't been out of the loop when it comes to what occurred at Fenway Park on Monday night. After the Cavs coasted to a 2-0 series lead against the Raptors Wednesday, James shared his thoughts on the incident in Boston involving Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who was the subject of racial slurs including the N-word by Red Sox fans and the target of a thrown bag of peanuts.

