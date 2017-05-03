LA Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng has undergone surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2p7acYg The 32-year-old Deng averaged a career-low 7.2 points per game last season, his first with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer. He struggled with his new team, making a career-worst 38.7 percent of his shots and producing a career-low 1.3 assists per game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.