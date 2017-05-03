LA Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle
LA Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng has undergone surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2p7acYg The 32-year-old Deng averaged a career-low 7.2 points per game last season, his first with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer. He struggled with his new team, making a career-worst 38.7 percent of his shots and producing a career-low 1.3 assists per game.
