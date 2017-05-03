Kyle Lowry suffers ankle injury after collision with Norman Powell
Kyle Lowry briefly left Wednesday's playoff game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers after going down with what an ankle injury early in the third quarter. The Cavs' Kevin Love attempted a three-pointer that missed.
