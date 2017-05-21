Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Watch...

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Watch As Cavaliers Suffer Stunning Playoffs Loss

Is the 'Kardashian Curse' alive? The Cleveland Cavaliers hadn't lost a game in the NBA playoffs until May 21, when they suffered a shocking upset at home to the Boston Celtics. We've got more on how Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were on hand to watch the unthinkable defeat.

