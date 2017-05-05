Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Tristan Thompson & Cavs After Cheering Them On To Victory

World's hottest cheerleader! The Cleveland Cavaliers are sailing through the NBA playoffs and Khloe Kardashian has there for boyfriend Tristan Thompson every step of the way. We've got her adorable pics from his game on May 3. What a good luck charm! Khloe Kardashian was in the stands cheering on boyfriend Tristan Thompson , 25, as he and the Cleveland Cavaliers sailed through yet another playoff game on May 3. They absolutely destroyed the Toronto Raptors 125-103 in game two of their NBA semifinal series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.