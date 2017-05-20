John Wall could be the leader Isaiah Thomas is; if he was, maybe Wizards would still be playing
Isaiah Thomas will lead his Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals while John Wall and the Wizards go fishing. They've all been hyped as the next best player in the world during the ascent and reign of LeBron James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC