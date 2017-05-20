If it's the Washington Wizards, what will Cavaliers do about John Wall and Bradley Beal?
It is well known now that J.R. Smith has guarded the opponent's best offensive player in each of the Cavs' first two playoff series, and things worked out splendidly. But if Cleveland plays the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, the Cavs would see two dynamic guards and scorers in John Wall and Bradley Beal.
