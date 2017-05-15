Goodyear reportedly signs multiyear d...

Goodyear reportedly signs multiyear deal to be on jersey of Cleveland Cavaliers

Read more: CBS Sports

The Cavaliers join the likes of the Jazz, 76ers Nets and Celtics among teams who have secured a jersey sponsorship. The Cleveland Cavaliers will partner with Goodyear on a logo sponsorship deal that will place the wing-foot logo on the Cavaliers jersey beginning in the 2017 season, according to a report from ESPN .

