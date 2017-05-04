Drake and Gord Downie share a moment ...

Drake and Gord Downie share a moment at Raptors game

Read more: CBC News

The Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie salutes fans during the first half of game three of an NBA playoff series basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto Friday. Drake bowed down in praise as he greeted Downie by his courtside seats during halftime of the Toronto Raptors' 115-94 playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

