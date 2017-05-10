Cleveland Scene settles lawsuit against Downtown Cleveland Alliance over removal of...

Cleveland Scene settles lawsuit again...

Alternative weekly newspaper Cleveland Scene has settled a First Amendment lawsuit it brought last month against the Downtown Cleveland Alliance over the removal of 26 of its distribution boxes in the city's main business district. The Alliance, a nonprofit whose mission is to boost the development of downtown Cleveland, removed the boxes in January and February and returned them to their locations after about two-and-a-half weeks.

