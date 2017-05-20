Cleveland pushes back on officer body cams for off-duty jobs

In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Cleveland police officers stand watch during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. A federal judge overseeing an agreement to overhaul Cleveland's police department has been asked not to require officers to wear body cameras while moonlighting, in a May 5, 2017, court filing by city attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.