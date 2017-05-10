Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Rapto...

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors 2017 NBA Playoffs guide: What to know entering Game 4

Read more: Cleveland.com

James, J.R. Smith and the Cavaliers go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon in Toronto for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal in Air Canada Centre. This guide includes stories from cleveland.com, Toronto and around the country to prepare you for Game 4. Game 4: Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m., Sunday Game 5: Toronto at Cleveland, if necessary, time TBA, Tuesday, May 9 Game 6: Cleveland at Toronto, if necessary, time TBA, Thursday, May 11, Game 7: Toronto at Cleveland, if necessary, time TBA, Sunday, May 14 Kyle Lowry is again questionable - although he has labeled himself doubtful - for Game 4 with an ankle injury he suffered in Game 2. He missed Game 3, which led to Corey Joseph taking over at the point for Toronto.

Chicago, IL

