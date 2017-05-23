Cleveland Cavaliers observe moment of...

Cleveland Cavaliers observe moment of silence for Manchester attack

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics observed a moment of silence prior to Tuesday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena to honor those killed in Monday's attack in Manchester. Twenty-two people are dead in what is being described as a suicide bombing Monday at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

