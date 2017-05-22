Cleveland Cavaliers meeting with David Griffin behind the scenes
Windy on Griff: "Things are happening behind the scenesthey've met several times" No indication if that's good news or not for Cavs Griffin, whose contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers expires this offseason, is being targeted by the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks for their top front office positions. Last week, Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler said that despite their interest in Griffin, they hadn't been granted permission to interview Griffin until the season is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|1 hr
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC