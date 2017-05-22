Cleveland Cavaliers meeting with David Griffin behind the scenes

Windy on Griff: "Things are happening behind the scenesthey've met several times" No indication if that's good news or not for Cavs Griffin, whose contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers expires this offseason, is being targeted by the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks for their top front office positions. Last week, Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler said that despite their interest in Griffin, they hadn't been granted permission to interview Griffin until the season is over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.