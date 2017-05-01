Cleveland Cavaliers: Lowry-Irving Will Be the Biggest Matchup in This Series
The Cleveland Cavaliers, after a week of rest, return to the court tonight, and having Kyrie Irving dominate Kyle Lowry will be huge. Kyrie Irving may have scored over 25 points per game in the Cleveland Cavaliers' opening series, but his inefficient play was still a concern.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
