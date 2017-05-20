Cleveland Cavaliers legend Jim Chones...

Cleveland Cavaliers legend Jim Chones set to join Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on May 20

12 hrs ago

Cleveland Cavaliers legend and current radio analyst Jim Chones is set to be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame during ceremonies taking place in Columbus on May 20. Chones was an All-American at Marquette and had a brief stint in the American Basketball Association before joining the Cavaliers for five seasons starting in 1974. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in helping the Cavs reach the Eastern Conference Finals during the Miracle of Richfield season in 1976.

Chicago, IL

