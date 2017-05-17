Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James smiles in the second half of an NBA ...

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James smi...

While LeBron James may cause opposing fans to drown their sorrows, a new Harvard study says the three-time NBA champion also drives the food and drink industry for his home city - from Cleveland to Miami and back. In a study released this month , Harvard Kennedy School professor Daniel Shoag and the American Enterprise Institute resident scholar Stan Veuger traced the spillover effect of James's career path from Cleveland to Miami and back .

