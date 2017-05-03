Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron Ja...

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James ends up with

14 hrs ago Read more: Muskego

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James ends up with a beer bottle in his hand after running into a floor server in Game 1. On Monday night, James jokingly swiped a beer bottle from a surprised courtside server during the third quarter of Cleveland's playoff game against the Toronto Raptors and considered sipping it before handing it back.

Chicago, IL

