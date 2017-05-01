Cleveland Cavaliers' February trade target P.J. Tucker brings Raptors 'toughness and defense'
As the February trade deadline inched closer, there were a few teams eyeing rugged swingman P.J. Tucker. The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of them, engaging in deep trade talks and believing despite not having many assets they could put together an offer to persuade the Phoenix Suns to part with him, league sources told cleveland.com.
