Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, tearfully admitted Friday to a fede... -- Pippa Middleton's wedding was attended by high-profile guests including her older sister, Princess Kate.Middleton, 33, donned a white gown designed by Giles Deacon... The University of Missouri has named a North Carolina State University official as the next dean of its College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Missouri announc... University Park, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.