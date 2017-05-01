Cavs locker room talk: Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert on...
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-105 for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Quicken Loans Arena. Hear what Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert had to say in the locker room after the game.
