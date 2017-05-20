Cavs keeping eye on Warriors on colli...

Cavs keeping eye on Warriors on collision course to Finals

Read more: NewsOK.com

As the sports world salivates while awaiting a seemingly inevitable NBA Finals, Cavaliers coach Tryonn Lue is keeping his undefeated team focused on its next unknown opponent. With both Cleveland and Golden State at 8-0 in these playoffs and on a collision course toward a potential third straight Finals, there has been heated debate about whether Cavaliers-Warriors 3.0 is good for basketball.

Chicago, IL

