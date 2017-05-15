Cavaliers, Goodyear strike deal for Wingfoot patch on jerseys for 2017-18
The Cavaliers will carry another big piece of Akron with them starting next season when the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's Wingfoot logo appears on game jerseys. The Cavs and Goodyear will formally announce the partnership Monday as part of the NBA's three-year pilot program to sell ads on uniforms, starting next season.
