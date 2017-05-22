Cavaliers 7 mins ago 6:06 a.m.Student with terminal cancer attends...
Kyle is an Albuquerque, New Mexico high school senior with Myxopapillary Ependymoma Metatasis, an extremely rare form of cancer. His dying wish was to see James in person, but at age 19, he's considered too old for eligibility to Make-A-Wish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|15 hr
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC