Cavaliers 52 mins ago 1:03 p.m.Kyrie Irving develops into closer for Cleveland Cavaliers

When the Cleveland Cavaliers needed him most, veteran point guard Kyrie Irving stepped up and played a critical role in the 109-102 Game 4 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Air Canada Centre Sunday. Irving converted three of his six field-goal attempts, including a three-pointer and all four of his free throws on the way to 11 points in the final quarter.

