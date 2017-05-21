Avery Bradley's last-second shot gives Celtics 111-108 Game 3 win over Cavaliers

The Celtics' Avery Bradley celebrates after shooting the winning basket in their 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Celtics' Avery Bradley celebrates after shooting the winning basket in their 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017, in Cleveland.

