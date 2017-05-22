Avery Bradley's last-second 3-pointer lifts Boston Celtics over Cleveland Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics looked like they might be down and out in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, trailing by 16 at halftime with the Cleveland Cavaliers in full control. But Boston fought back throughout the second half, getting huge contributions from Marcus Smart, and found themselves tied with a chance to take the last shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC