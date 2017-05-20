Adam Silver on teams sitting stars: An issue but not a huge problem
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, right, talks with NBA commissioner Adam Silver before the Warriors game against the Utah Jazz for Game 3 of their NBA second-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Adam Silver sounded serious but not extremely concerned when asked on ESPN about the recent trend of NBA teams resting their star players for regular-season games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC