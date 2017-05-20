5 Stats Defining Cleveland Cavaliers' Postseason

It's been eight up and eight down for Cleveland, who after a close-knit opening round against the Indiana Pacers cruised past the Toronto Raptors for back-to-back sweeps. While we await the winner of the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics , to see who the Cavs will dispose of next, there's plenty of time for reflection over the past eight games.

