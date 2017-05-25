3 things we learned from the Cavs series victory over the Celtics
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers thoroughly dominated the Boston Celtics in Game 5 to advance to their third consecutive NBA Finals , where they will face the Golden State Warriors in the most anticipated rubber match in NBA history. LeBron has had one of the greatest postseasons ever up to this point, but for some reason the narrative changed when LeBron finally had a subpar performance in Game 3 and got in foul trouble early in Game 4, but he quickly reminded the world what he was made of thereafter, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 to help seal that game, and in Game 5 put on a clinic and looked confident, determined, and nonchalant in his thorough destruction of the Celtics in the Garden.
