2017 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers interested in Arizona's Rawle Alkins
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers enter the fray and select the University of Arizona's Rawle Alkins in the 2017 NBA Draft? According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria, prior to the 2017 NBA Draft the Cleveland Cavaliers have expressed interest in the University of Arizona shooting guard Rawle Alkins. Alkins is a 19-year-old one-and-done prospect who averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC