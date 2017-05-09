2017 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers interested in Arizona's Rawle Alkins

Could the Cleveland Cavaliers enter the fray and select the University of Arizona's Rawle Alkins in the 2017 NBA Draft? According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria, prior to the 2017 NBA Draft the Cleveland Cavaliers have expressed interest in the University of Arizona shooting guard Rawle Alkins. Alkins is a 19-year-old one-and-done prospect who averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

