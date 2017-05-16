2017 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers attend IMG Academy Combine

As the Cleveland Cavaliers scouts attend the IMG Academy Professional Basketball Combine, there are five players that stick out like a sore thumb. Will the Cavs actually be buyers in the 2017 NBA Draft? According to Basketball Insider's Alex Kennedy, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of 15 teams sending scouts to the first IMG Academy Professional Basketball Combine as they look to find the right player to select in the 2017 NBA Draft.

