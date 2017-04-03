With Dion Waiters out, Heat has fallen on hard times again in crunch time
There are a lot of different ways to measure how much the Miami Heat has missed Dion Waiters since he went down with a badly sprained left ankle late in the first half of a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 17. You can start with the obvious: Miami is 4-4 since its starting shooting guard was hurt and is far better with him on the court overall this season than when he's out . You can also note how analytically the Heat has a 2.8 better net rating when Waiters plays and how his impact isn't just on offense but defense too .
