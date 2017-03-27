Will the NBA playoffs lead to Cavs-Warriors III in the finals?
The regular season ends April 12. The playoffs start April 15. Sure, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the defending NBA champions, and they're a favorite to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. But the talk all season has been about the super team assembled in Golden State, having added Kevin Durant to an already loaded roster with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
