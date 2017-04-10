Will NBA playoffs lead to Cavs-Warriors III?
Similar questions remain: Can anyone stop the Golden State Warriors? And can the Cleveland Cavaliers get back to the NBA Finals? The NBA playoffs start Saturday. Sure, LeBron James and the Cavaliers are the defending NBA champions, and they're a favorite to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
