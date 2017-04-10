Will NBA playoffs lead to Cavs-Warrio...

Will NBA playoffs lead to Cavs-Warriors III?

16 hrs ago

Similar questions remain: Can anyone stop the Golden State Warriors? And can the Cleveland Cavaliers get back to the NBA Finals? The NBA playoffs start Saturday. Sure, LeBron James and the Cavaliers are the defending NBA champions, and they're a favorite to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

