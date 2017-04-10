Video game simulation has Warriors as...

Video game simulation has Warriors as champions, Raptors exiting in second round

9 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A video game simulation of the NBA playoffs has the Toronto Raptors exiting once again in six games at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA 2K17 simulation has Toronto sweeping the Milwaukee Bucks before running into Cleveland in the second round.

