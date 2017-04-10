Upgrades for Quicken Loans Arena to g...

Upgrades for Quicken Loans Arena to go before Cleveland council's Finance Committee

21 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

City Council's Finance Committee will take up the debate Monday on whether the city should commit millions of public tax dollars toward a project to upgrade Quicken Loans Arena. The Finance Committee, the last stop for the proposal before a full vote of City Council, begins at 2 p.m. Cleveland.com will cover the debate live, via Twitter.

