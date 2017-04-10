Timberwolves a disappointment in 1st season under Thibodeau
With Tom Thibodeau taking over a roster filled with young talent, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally seemed poised to show real progress toward ending the longest active playoff drought in the league. Instead, they are headed to the lottery for the 13th straight season after winning just two more games than they did last season.
