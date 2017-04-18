Sources: Magic interested in Cavalier...

Sources: Magic interested in Cavaliers GM

The Orlando Magic 's search process for a new top basketball executive could extend until the end of the Cleveland Cavaliers ' playoff run, which would allow Orlando to gauge the interest of general manager David Griffin, league sources told The Vertical. The Magic are researching multiple possible candidates to replace former GM Rob Hennigan, but the possibility of Griffin does intrigue Orlando CEO Alex Martins and top Magic officials, league sources said.

