The Toronto Raptors mercifully finished a series in less than the maximum number of games, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in a six-game series that felt tighter than the 4-2 final may suggest. In doing so, the Raptors afforded themselves an extra couple of days off to prepare - mentally, physically, and tactically - for the Cleveland Cavaliers, a massive challenge that was awaiting them and the stick by which their season will be measured.

