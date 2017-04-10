Gameday Raptors @ Cavaliers, Apr. 12
With the proverbial 'flip the switch' Cavaliers commentary set to begin, the Toronto Raptors close out the 2016-17 season in Cleveland with hopes of finishing strong and carrying momentum into the post season. For the first time in five seasons the Toronto Raptors will not improve their win total from the previous year.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
