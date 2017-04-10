Raptors prep for playoffs, beat "rest...

Raptors prep for playoffs, beat "resting" Cavaliers 98-83

18 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Jonas Valanciunas made his first career 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors closed the regular season with a 98-83 win on Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers , who didn't play their "Big 3" All-Stars so they're playoff ready. Norman Powell scored 25 points as the Raptors beat the Cavs for the first time in four tries this season and gave the defending champions something to think about if they meet in the postseason.

