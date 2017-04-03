Oakley set for day in court in wake o...

Oakley set for day in court in wake of MSG arrest

Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits for an NBA basketball game to begin between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland. Oakley is set for his day in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the wake of his arrest at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in February.

