News 18 mins ago 5:44 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers add three new contributions to Quicken Loans Arenaa
First, the Cleveland Cavaliers have guaranteed that, for every dollar of admission tax that goes toward financing the renovations, $1 will also go to the city's general fund. Second, the Cavaliers have agreed to restore every surface of every basketball court at Cleveland recreation centers across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC