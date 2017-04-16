NBA Playoffs: Cleveland Cavaliers, Sa...

NBA Playoffs: Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks win

Read more: UPI

C.J. Miles missed a wide-open jumper at the buzzer and the Cavaliers held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 109-108 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series. LeBron James led all scorers with 32 points to go with 13 assists and six rebounds.

